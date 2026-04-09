News
News

Aamir Khan steps in to revise climax of Junaid Khan’s ‘Ek Din’

Filmmaker Mansoor Khan revealed that Aamir Khan had reservations about the film’s climax

Aamir Khan steps in to revise climax of Junaid Khan’s ‘Ek Din’
Aamir Khan steps in to revise climax of Junaid Khan’s ‘Ek Din’

Aamir Khan reportedly rewrote the climax of his son Junaid Khan’s film Ek Din, says director Mansoor Khan, revealing the reason behind the change.

While conversing with Variety India, the 3 Idiots star’s cousin and filmmaker Mansoor Khan revealed that Aamir had reservations about the film’s climax, which eventually led to him rewriting it.

Upon asking whether he had any difference of opinion with Aamir over Ek Din, Mansoor said, “Today, I’m not that clued in, as I don’t watch films. But I still have my sensibilities intact. I believe in dealing with certain scenes with restraint rather than going over the top.”

Khan continued, “I have a fairly good sense of story. I told them: I have come to help you. What I feel strongly about, I will tell you.”

He further added, “Like we shot a song towards the end of Ek Din in Japan. Aamir saw the rushes and said that the girl was crying in the earlier song and in the last one as well. He said he wanted a song about her falling in love with the boy all over again. But I knew what Sunil had in mind and backed him instead. Aamir jokingly said, ‘If you guys make a mistake, I’ll send you back to Japan.’ But when he saw the song, he agreed with us. Similarly, Aamir had reservations about the climax scene. He rewrote it. We agreed he was right. That’s the collaborative spirit we share.”

Directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan.

The romantic drama is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, about a young man whose wish to spend a day with his crush unexpectedly comes true.

Kubra Khan receives praises for ‘Doctor Bahu’ amid pregnancy buzz
Kubra Khan receives praises for ‘Doctor Bahu’ amid pregnancy buzz
Deepika Padukone lands in hot water over witty takedown on 'Dhurandhar 2'
Deepika Padukone lands in hot water over witty takedown on 'Dhurandhar 2'
‘Dhurandhar 2’ faces legal trouble amid immense success
‘Dhurandhar 2’ faces legal trouble amid immense success
Ali Raza, Hina Afridi get candid about filming romantic scenes in ‘Mirza Ki Heer’
Ali Raza, Hina Afridi get candid about filming romantic scenes in ‘Mirza Ki Heer’
Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes strict security measures on ‘Love & War’ set
Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes strict security measures on ‘Love & War’ set
Samay Raina hints at 'India's Got Latent' Season 2 in new special 'Still Alive'
Samay Raina hints at 'India's Got Latent' Season 2 in new special 'Still Alive'
Allu Arjun drops first fiery look from Atlee's directional ‘Raaka’
Allu Arjun drops first fiery look from Atlee's directional ‘Raaka’
Zareen Khan in grief as her mother passes away at 65: Cause of death revealed
Zareen Khan in grief as her mother passes away at 65: Cause of death revealed
Ameesha Patel slams Zakir Khan over 'Dhurandhar' controversy at Screen Awards
Ameesha Patel slams Zakir Khan over 'Dhurandhar' controversy at Screen Awards
Deepika Padukone finally breaks ice on her 'Dhurandhar 2' silence
Deepika Padukone finally breaks ice on her 'Dhurandhar 2' silence
Oscars 2027: Academy drops date with surprise twist
Oscars 2027: Academy drops date with surprise twist
Shah Rukh Khan turns down cameo in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' for major reason
Shah Rukh Khan turns down cameo in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' for major reason

Popular News

Deepika Padukone lands in hot water over witty takedown on 'Dhurandhar 2'

Deepika Padukone lands in hot water over witty takedown on 'Dhurandhar 2'
42 minutes ago
UK: Trains cancelled after huge fire breaks out at Oulton Broad railway station

UK: Trains cancelled after huge fire breaks out at Oulton Broad railway station
an hour ago
China-Vietnam tensions ease after decades of strain; Vietnamese leader to visit Xi Jinping next week

China-Vietnam tensions ease after decades of strain; Vietnamese leader to visit Xi Jinping next week
2 hours ago