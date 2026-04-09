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Deepika Padukone lands in hot water over witty takedown on 'Dhurandhar 2'

Deepika Padukone’s recent response regarding husband Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' receives backlash

Deepika Padukone lands in hot water over witty takedown on Dhurandhar 2
Deepika Padukone lands in hot water over witty takedown on 'Dhurandhar 2'

Deepika Padukone has received criticism by German actress named Suzanne Bernert for her recent remarks regarding her husband Ranveer Singh’s newly released movie, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

It all started when Padukone, who remained silent particularly from praising her husband’s latest movie on social media, decided to break her prolonged silence via a scathing remark under a comment section.

However, her witty response did not sit well with Bernert, who took a dig at the Fighter star, saying that she doesn’t understand why the actress isn’t publicly praising her husband for his movie’s success.

On Thursday, April 9, in her tweet posted on X account, the Yatra 2 actress wrote, “Dear Deepika (folded hand emoji), This isn't a flex! We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don't understand why you are not doing it. #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge.”

Source: X
Source: X

This comes few days after an Instagram user asked the Pathaan actress whether her absence was intentional or simply overanalysed.

To which, Padukone, replied, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?”

It’s worth mentioning here that Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been riding high on success.

The Aditya Dhar directional has so far made over ₹1,600 crore worldwide.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will next star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King, scheduled for release on December 24, 2026.

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