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Anil Kapoor hints at '24' release in cryptic warning to top streaming platform

The 'Subedaar' actor sparks excitement by teasing the release of '24' Season 3 after a decade

Anil Kapoor hints at 24 release in cryptic warning to top streaming platform
Anil Kapoor hints at '24' release in cryptic warning to top streaming platform

Anil Kapoor is gearing up to drop a big surprise.

The Subedaar star took to Instagram on Thursday, April 9, to issue a cryptic warning to a big streaming service as he teased the release of the third installment of 24, an action thriller television series.

In his post, the 69-year-old Indian actor shared an image that stated, "JioHotstar, you have 24 hours."

He continued in the caption, "Or else I'll take matters into my own hands."

The warning instantly sparked a buzz among fans, who speculated it to be a cryptic announcement for Kapoor's upcoming show.

One of the fans commented on the post, "Omg, if 24 coming, I'm in front row, I love you Anil Kapoor always, your great."

"FINALLYYYYYYYYY," a second wrote with excitement, while a third asked, "Is 24 coming back after ages?"

One more added, "Is 24hrs coming back? Excited if it's true, loved that show tbh."

About 24:

24 is an Indian action thriller television series which aired from October 4, 2013, to December 21, 2013.

It is based on the American series of the same name. 

The show's second season premiered on July 23, 2016, and concluded on October 9, 2016.

24 cast:

The ensemble cast of 24 includes Anil Kapoor, Neil Bhoopalam, Raaghav Chanana, Anita Raj, Tisca Chopra, Mandira Bedi, Madhurima Tuli, and Yuri Suri.

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