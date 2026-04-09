Truth behind viral Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh video revealed: Where was it filmed?

Amid the successful run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh was spotted attending a birthday bash with a number of stars.
The event, which was attended by big Bollywood names, including Shah Rukh Khan and AP Dhillon, was the 16th birthday celebration of Mumbai-based businessman Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya's daughter, Mishka Kamboj, last week.
Following the star-studded event, a video has been circulating on social media, featuring Khan and Singh, surrounded by several guests.
Amid the party buzz, the Dhurandhar actor and Khan could be seen greeting each other warmly, and while Singh greeted Khan's personal manager, Pooja Dadlani, the superstar extended his hand and placed it on Ranveer's cheek, seeming to congratulate him.
While their conversation is not audible, Deepika Padukone's husband is seen nodding and saying "thank you" before continuing to interact with others at the event.
Many believe that the particular video is from Anant Ambani's birthday bash, which is happening in Jamnagar. However, it was reported that it is an old video that is going viral now.
Currently, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh are in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani's grand 31st birthday bash, which is also being attended by several other celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Ram Charan, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others.