Fahad Mustafa drops release date for Pakistan's first zombie thriller 'Zombeid'

Fahad Mustafa is generating hype with a thrilling announcement.
The Aag Lagay Basti Mein star took to Instagram on Thursday, April 9, to announce an exciting update, sparking a frenzy among fans.
In the post, the Pakistani actor and producer announced the release of Pakistan's first-ever zombie thriller film, titled Zombeid.
The Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum actor shared that a teaser will soon be released for the movie, while the film is slated to premiere on Eid-ul-Azha 2026.
"This Eid... Sacrifice or Survive? ZOMBEID - Teaser incoming," he announced.
Accompanying the caption was an eerie clip, featuring some accessories, including a headphone, mobile phone, handkerchief, dumbbell, and syringe, all covered in blood, as the movie's title appeared on the screen.
Fans' reactions:
Fahad Mustafa's exciting announcement instantly sparked a frenzy among fans, as one of them commented, "excited for pakistani zombie movie."
"Can't wait Thankyou for giving something new," another stated.
A third praised, "Fahad Mustafa carrying the film industry on his shoulders."
"please please please cancel other releases and give all the screens to this movie," requested a fourth.
Zombeid release date:
Zombeid is slated to release on Eid-ul-Azha 2026.
Zombeid cast:
The upcoming zombie slasher and thriller film Zombeid stars Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat in lead roles.