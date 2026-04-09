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Fahad Mustafa drops release date for Pakistan's first zombie thriller 'Zombeid'

The 'Aag Lagay Basti Mein' star Fahad Mustafa sparks buzz by announcing teaser release for 'Zombeid'

Fahad Mustafa drops release date for Pakistans first zombie thriller Zombeid
Fahad Mustafa drops release date for Pakistan's first zombie thriller 'Zombeid'

Fahad Mustafa is generating hype with a thrilling announcement.

The Aag Lagay Basti Mein star took to Instagram on Thursday, April 9, to announce an exciting update, sparking a frenzy among fans.

In the post, the Pakistani actor and producer announced the release of Pakistan's first-ever zombie thriller film, titled Zombeid.

The Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum actor shared that a teaser will soon be released for the movie, while the film is slated to premiere on Eid-ul-Azha 2026.

"This Eid... Sacrifice or Survive? ZOMBEID - Teaser incoming," he announced.

Accompanying the caption was an eerie clip, featuring some accessories, including a headphone, mobile phone, handkerchief, dumbbell, and syringe, all covered in blood, as the movie's title appeared on the screen.

Fans' reactions:

Fahad Mustafa's exciting announcement instantly sparked a frenzy among fans, as one of them commented, "excited for pakistani zombie movie."

"Can't wait Thankyou for giving something new," another stated.

A third praised, "Fahad Mustafa carrying the film industry on his shoulders."

"please please please cancel other releases and give all the screens to this movie," requested a fourth.

Zombeid release date:

Zombeid is slated to release on Eid-ul-Azha 2026.

Zombeid cast:

The upcoming zombie slasher and thriller film Zombeid stars Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat in lead roles.

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