King Charles announces huge surprise for Britons for late Queen's 100th birthday

King Charles III's exciting plan to mark upcoming historic occasion has been announced.
The 77-year-old monarch - who ascended to the throne in 2022 after the passing of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II is set to deliver a heartfelt speech on late monarch's 100th birthday, on April 21, 2026.
In his rousing address to the nation, the king will honour his mother's life and legacy - who was the longest reigning monarch of Britain.
The king's speech will also feature a montage of queen's life's special moments.