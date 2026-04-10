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King Charles announces huge surprise for Britons for late Queen's 100th birthday

Royal Family is set to mark Queen Elizabeth's with a heartfelt tribute from King Charles to his late mom

King Charles announces huge surprise for Britons for late Queens 100th birthday
King Charles announces huge surprise for Britons for late Queen's 100th birthday

King Charles III's exciting plan to mark upcoming historic occasion has been announced.

The 77-year-old monarch - who ascended to the throne in 2022 after the passing of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II is set to deliver a heartfelt speech on late monarch's 100th birthday, on April 21, 2026.


In his rousing address to the nation, the king will honour his mother's life and legacy - who was the longest reigning monarch of Britain.

The king's speech will also feature a montage of queen's life's special moments.

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