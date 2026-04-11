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Inside Ben Affleck’s surprising move to hand over mansion stake to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in January 2025

Inside Ben Affleck’s surprising move to hand over mansion stake to Jennifer Lopez
Inside Ben Affleck’s surprising move to hand over mansion stake to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has reportedly handed over his share of the former couple’s $60 million mansion to Jennifer Lopez at no cost, marking a surprising move as they continue to untangle their high-profile split.

As per TMZ, a source shared that the Gone Girl star and the Unstoppable starlet altered their property settlement agreement, which shows a “transfer of property among spouses.”

While the exact terms remain unclear in the document.

The insiders shared on Friday that Affleck parted with his entire stake in the property free of charge.

Notably, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez bought their $60.85M Beverly Hills mansion in June 2023 while married.

The 38,000-square-foot home boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and a basketball court, and was intended as their dream love nest.

P.C: Page six
P.C: Page six

They reportedly paid cash for the property after tying the knot in July 2022.

By June, Affleck and Lopez listed their marital home amid split rumors, with the This Is Me… Now singer had filed for divorce two months later.

That summer, Affleck bought a $20.5M Pacific Palisades mansion to be near his children with Jennifer Garner.

The couple finalized their divorce in January 2025, while the home remained on the market.

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