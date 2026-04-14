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Ruby Rose gives 'last update' after filing police report over Katy Perry's sexual assault claims

The Australian actor claimed that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her some 20 years ago in Melbourne

Ruby Rose gives last update after filing police report over Katy Perrys sexual assault claims
Ruby Rose gives 'last update' after filing police report over Katy Perry's sexual assault claims 

Ruby Rose has shared that she has filed police reports after she alleged that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her, following the pop star's denial.

On Tuesday, April 14, in a statement posted on Threads, the Australian actor, who dubbed the post "Last update" on the matter, shared that she has completed the reporting process, adding, "This means I am no long able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved."

"It's going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people's experiences, but I'm not," she wrote.

Ruby Rose gives last update after filing police report over Katy Perrys sexual assault claims

Rose said that this is a stranded process, which will also help her "healing process", writing that she can now "temporary move forward. I love you all so much".

In an early Threads post, she accused Katy of sexual assault "almost two decades ago".

Speaking out on the alleged incident, she noted, "Katy Perry sexual[ly] assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks," in a respond to a post about the Dark Horse singer joking about Justin Bieber's performance at Coachella.

Providing details about the alleged incident, she penned, "She saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."

A rep for the singer said in a statement to Variety on Monday, "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies."

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