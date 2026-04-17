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Sarah Ferguson finally breaks cover following months of public absence

Sarah Ferguson stepped out in Austria after more than seven months out of public eye

Sarah Ferguson finally breaks cover following months of public absence
Sarah Ferguson finally breaks cover following months of public absence

Sarah Ferguson has finally been spotted in Austria after seven months out of the public eye, ending months of speculation about her whereabouts.

On Thursday, Fergie was spotted at a luxury Austrian ski resort after more than seven months out of public view, amid mounting pressure to address her alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

As per The Sun, the obtained photos showed the mother-of-two looking grim as she stepped out of a blacked-out Mercedes near her accommodation.

She appeared to avoid recognition, hiding her red hair under a white cap while wearing a blue coat and carrying a teal raffia bag.

A source claimed, "Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps.”

The insider went on to share, "Her choice of outfit when she popped out was obviously carefully chosen to help her avoid being recognised."

P.C: The Sun
P.C: The Sun

Notably, she is reportedly staying at accommodation costing £2,000 a night and is said to rarely leave the property.

Ferguson went into hiding after leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in February, and later closed six companies within three days.

The 66-year-old, who lost her Duchess of York title last year, is also facing calls from U.S. lawmakers to testify over her reported connections to the convicted offender.

However, Ferguson has consistently rejected the allegations and has not issued a response to the request from Congress.

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