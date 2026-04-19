King Charles takes on key role to honour late Queen Elizabeth ahead of her centenary 

Ahead of the late Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday, King Charles is set to step into a key role that honours her legacy.
On Saturday, April 18, it was confirmed that the monarch will be the patron of the Queen Elizabeth Trust, which is set to be launched on Tuesday as a set of projects marking her life.
The organisation will offer funding to communities across the UK to develop and renovate shared spaces and to start the charity's work; the UK government has confirmed a £40 million donation.
Possible projects could include developing underused buildings, green spaces, and neighbourhood hubs across the country.
The other two projects to honour Her Late Majesty include a National Memorial landmark that will be located in St James's Park and a Digital Memorial tribute to her life.
Sir Damon Buffini, the chair of the Queen Elizabeth Trust said, "I'm honoured and excited to have been chosen as the founding Chair of the Queen Elizabeth Trust to help guide its direction from the start."
"This is a real chance to support communities across the United Kingdom and bring shared spaces back to life: places where people of all ages and backgrounds can meet, connect, and belong," he added.
The late queen would have turned 100 on Tuesday, April 21, and to mark the occasion, the royal family will gather for a Buckingham Palace event and King Charles has reportedly written a speech for the occasion commemorating the 70-year reign of his late mother and highlighting her legacy and service.
Besides charities associated with the late Queen, guests for the event will also include some of the UK's oldest citizens who share their 100th birthday with the late Queen, and the King will present their centenary cards in person.