Meghan Markle drops delightful video with special message after Australia tour

Meghan Markle is offering peeks into her high-profile Australia tour.
The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram on Sunday, April 19, to send a personal message to the people of Australia after successfully concluding the four-day trip to the country alongside Prince Harry.
On her official handle, the mother-of-two shared a delightful post and a series of Stories, offering peeks from the visit and after returning home in Montecito, California.
Writing a special message for Australians on her and Prince Harry's behalf, Meghan expressed, "Australia, you have our hearts."
The post included a video montage featuring heartwarming glimpses from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's four-day tour and the engagements they undertook.
Taking to her Stories, the As Ever founder posted two clips, with their first showing a warm welcome she and Harry received upon returning home.
"Welcome home," read a string of letters on the main entrance, with the couple's pet dog leading them inside.
Meanwhile, the second video offered a peek into the gifts fans sent for the pair's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The sweet presents included a couple of children books, and a heartwarming letter from a fan for Lilibet, wishing her a life full of colors and "endless magical moments."