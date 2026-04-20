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Meghan Markle drops delightful video with special message after Australia tour

The Duchess of Sussex pens heartfelt message in surprise post after high-profile trip to Australia with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle drops delightful video with special message after Australia tour
Meghan Markle drops delightful video with special message after Australia tour

Meghan Markle is offering peeks into her high-profile Australia tour.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram on Sunday, April 19, to send a personal message to the people of Australia after successfully concluding the four-day trip to the country alongside Prince Harry.

On her official handle, the mother-of-two shared a delightful post and a series of Stories, offering peeks from the visit and after returning home in Montecito, California.

Writing a special message for Australians on her and Prince Harry's behalf, Meghan expressed, "Australia, you have our hearts."

The post included a video montage featuring heartwarming glimpses from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's four-day tour and the engagements they undertook.

Taking to her Stories, the As Ever founder posted two clips, with their first showing a warm welcome she and Harry received upon returning home.

"Welcome home," read a string of letters on the main entrance, with the couple's pet dog leading them inside.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

Meanwhile, the second video offered a peek into the gifts fans sent for the pair's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The sweet presents included a couple of children books, and a heartwarming letter from a fan for Lilibet, wishing her a life full of colors and "endless magical moments."

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