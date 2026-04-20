Khloé Kardashian reveals inner battle over asking Kim Kardashian for help

Khloé Kardashian shared that she is the go-to “first call” for family and friends in tough times, but admits she struggles to reach out for help when she needs it herself.
While conversing on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s The Morgan Stewart Show, the Good America founder said, “That's my problem. That's what I work on in therapy.”
“I think I would call Kim [Kardashian] the most, but also — my personality — I'll say, 'Ugh. Kim is studying for the bar. She has four kids. She's acting,’ … and I will run this list down in my head and be like, ‘I'm not gonna bother her with my trivial s--- that I'm gonna get over in two days,’ ” she continued.
“So that's my brain. But I know Kim doesn't care. She'll be like, ‘Call me,’ ” The Kardashians star added.
She also mentioned that she thinks she’s the best “judge of character” among her siblings.
However, Khloé teased that things are different when it comes to romance.
“If I'm dating [the person] — no,” she said with a smile, adding, "If it's somebody else, normally, I'm a great judge of character.”
Khloé Kardashian said her younger sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, are also particularly good at reading people and judging character.