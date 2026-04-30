Kareena Kapoor speaks out as Karisma Kapoor's children get relief in Sunjay Kapur assets case

In an ongoing legal suit over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's INR 30,000 crore estate, the Delhi High Court has ordered that all assets must be frozen until the dispute is resolved.
The case involves a disagreement between his children with Karisma Kapoor and his third wife Priya Kapur over his will.
Following the court decision, Karisma's sister, Kareena Kapoor turned to her Instagram Story to share a subtle message of gratitude and resilience.
"And there is light (red heart and rainbow emoji). Justice and truth will always prevail. Chardikala," the actress penned.
The court's interim order came after a plea was filed by Karisma's two children, restraining their stepmother from dealing with the estate.
According to The Indian Express, Justice Jyoti Singh, while granting interim relief, banned Priya from dealing with or altering the assets.
The court observed that the estate must be preserved and not dissipated while the matter remains under consideration.
This includes restrictions on transferring or changing equity and shareholdings in three Indian companies, selling artworks, moving funds from certain bank accounts, or dealing with foreign accounts and crypto assets linked to Sunjay.
Moreover, the court also noted that "suspicious circumstances" have been raised around the will presented by Priya, and the document will only be accepted if the concerns are addressed by Priya.
The legal battle centres around the vast estate of Sunjay Kapur, as his children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor (born in 2005) and Kiaan Raj Kapoor (born in 2010) are seeking their share as Class-1 heirs, claiming one-fifth each of the movable and immovable assets.
However, the dispute intensified after Priya submitted a document in court, claiming it to be Sunjay's will, which was challenged by the children and Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur.
For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur tied the knot in 2003 but separated after years of conflict, finalising their divorce in 2016 following a prolonged legal battle involving finances and custody. Sunjay later married Priya Sachdev.
Sunjay died on June 12, 2025, in the UK during a polo match, reportedly due to a heart attack.