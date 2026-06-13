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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 45 minutes ago
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Andrew breaks cover on King Charles birthday with healed face bruise: See photo

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor spotted without face bruise in public for the first time on Trooping the Colour 2026

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 45 minutes ago
Andrew breaks cover on King Charles birthday with healed face bruise: See photo
Andrew breaks cover on King Charles birthday with healed face bruise: See photo

A new photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shows that a previously visible facial bruise has now healed, sparking fresh attention to his recent public appearance.

As per Gb News, a photo taken near his Sandringham home appears to show that the facial bruise has now disappeared.

Last week, the former Duke of York raised concerns when he was spotted in a car with significant bruising across his cheek and right eye.

However, the cause of the injury has not been revealed yet.

A source close to Andrew told at that time the bruise was "not a cause for concern," and added there had been "no drama"

Andrew breaks cover on King Charles birthday with healed face bruise: See photo

His appearance came just ahead of Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of the monarch’s official birthday.

Andrew last attended in 2019, after which he was stripped of his titles and barred from balcony appearances under the working royals-only rule.

Senior working members of the Royal Family will gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony, while a carriage procession along The Mall will feature the King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince and Princess of Wales with their children.

The Duke of Kent, 90, will join other senior royals including Princess Anne with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

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