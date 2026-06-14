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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 13 minutes ago
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Andrew’s bold message to Beatrice and Eugenie before royal reunion revealed

The former Duke of York sent a surprising email to his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie before Peter Phillips’ wedding reunion

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 13 minutes ago
Andrew’s bold message to Beatrice and Eugenie before royal reunion revealed
Andrew’s bold message to Beatrice and Eugenie before royal reunion revealed

In a shocking new update, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reached out to his daughters before their attendance at their cousin’s royal wedding.

The former Duke of York’s daughters – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – recently reunited with other members of the Royal Family at Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, wedding after months of staying distant following their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s, scandals.

Their attendance at the grand ceremony marked a significant moment, and the duo were welcomed warm heartedly by the family, especially Zara Tindall and her daughter Mia Tindall, who were especially excited to see the York sisters.

In a new report by the Daily Mail, it has been revealed that prior to their reunion with the Royal Family, the disgraced prince sent a surprise email to his daughters, giving them a bold advice.

At the wedding, Beatrice and Eugenie, unlike their fellow family members, did not arrive in a black vehicle, instead, they walked down the road to the church’s entrance, a move that was influenced by their father, as per the report.

It was also claimed that Andrew had sent an email to the duo, urging them not just to attend the event, but to “hold their heads high.”

For those unversed, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was striped of his royal titles and honours last year after his shocking Epstein scandals.

He was also evicted from the Royal Lodge earlier this year after getting arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

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