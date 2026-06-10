King Charles rubs shoulders with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at prestigious event

King Charles III met renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at a special event in London.
As per a video clip obtained by various outlets on Wednesday, June 10, the 77-year-old monarch was seen having a chat with the Raees actress at the British Asian Trust event as they both posed for the photos.
For the star-studded event, Mahira opted for a traditional mustad colored ethnic dress fully embellished with beign embroidery.
While the cancer-stricken king looked dapper in a navy blue three-piece suit.
The prestigious event was organised by The British Asian Trust - an international organization co-founded by (then the prince of Wales) Charles in 2007 with British Asian business leaders.
The purpose of the charity is to transform lives and reduce poverty in South Asian countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.