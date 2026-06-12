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Ryan Reynolds recalls chilling drunk driver crash that almost killed him

Reynolds’ terrifying drunk driver encounter confession comes after his controversial outing with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds recalls chilling drunk driver crash that almost killed him
Ryan Reynolds recalls chilling drunk driver crash that almost killed him

Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about the drunk driver who almost killed him at 18.

The 49-year-old actor recalled the terrifying experience in a GQ video, earlier this week, in which he built IKEA furniture with Welcome to Wrexham costar Rob Mac.

“When I was 18, I left a bar after having one beer,” said Reynolds, adding that he made a wise decision that even if it’s just four blocks home, he would never drive after drinking.

However, this did not go as planned as despite his “firmly positive and wise decision,” the Deadpool & Wolverine star was still struck by a drunk driver while walking home.

"I spent four weeks in the hospital," said the Red Notice actor, adding that he broke every bone in his left side.

According to Reynolds, the drunk driver hit him so hard that his car was not operational.

His recent blast from the past comes a day after his outing with wife Blake Lively in New York City that sparked backlash among the social media users, as per DeuxMoi.

The couple was photographed strolling in the busy city daylight where they even stopped for selfies with fans.

At one point, Lively could be seen playfully patting Reynolds' butt and the actor giving his wife a piggyback ride down the sidewalk.

Their outing soon became controversial with many slamming Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s outing as “so staged” and properly “written and directed”.



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