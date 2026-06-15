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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Ariana Grande fights back tears during LA show amid Ethan Slater split rumours

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande reportedly broke up after four years of relationship

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Ariana Grande fights back tears during LA show amid Ethan Slater split rumours
Ariana Grande fights back tears during LA show amid Ethan Slater split rumours 

Ariana Grande has gone emotional during her sold-out two-night set in Los Angeles amid Ethan Slater breakup rumours. 

On Saturday, June 13, the singer-turned-actress took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena for her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The superstar delivered the second of four performances, which lasted for 90 minutes, in between the shows. 

At one point, Grande, 32, stopped to address the crowd, which responded to her comments with wild cheers and applause.

"Thank you so much, oh my god. L.A., thank you so much. Are you kidding? What the hell? I’ve never in my life experienced a crowd like this," she told the crowd.

The Thankyou, Next crooner added, "This is so overwhelming in the most beautiful way ever. Thank you so much for being so loving. Holy moly. I said holy moly, but I meant it, you know." 

She also wiped off her tears to express her gratitude as she said, "This means so much to me. You guys are so amazing. I love you so much, and I always have. You can’t do this to me, you know what I mean, because you know what’s going to happen." 

This update came after a report claimed that Ariana had officially ended her relationship with Ethan after four years of romance. 

People reported that the couple took careful consideration before deciding to part ways; however, they decided to remain an amicable dynamic and remain supportive of each other.  

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