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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Gracie Abrams unveils 16-song track list for upcoming album ‘Daughter from Hell’

‘Daughter from Hell’ by Gracie Abrams is set to release next month on July 17, 2026

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Gracie Abrams unveils 16-song track list for upcoming album ‘Daughter from Hell’
Gracie Abrams unveils 16-song track list for upcoming album ‘Daughter from Hell’

Gracie Abrams has surprised fans with a joyful new update.

The Close to You singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 17, to share a 16-song track list for her upcoming third studio album, Daughter from Hell, sparking a frenzy among fans.

In the post, captioned, “July 17” – the album’s release date – The Secret of Us hitmaker posted a grayscale image showing her in a sassy new look, wearing a stylist T-shirt with her short hair styled side-parted as she rested on a sofa with her upper body elevated.

The photo also featured names and durations of the 16 new songs, set to feature in Abrams’ new album.

Fans’ reactions:

Gracie Abrams’ exciting post instantly sparked a buzz among fans, with one of them commenting, “excited for track 15 you said it was your fav.”

“LOOK AT MY LIFE is gonna be the next single mark my words!!!!” another wrote.

An excited third fan shared, “We are so excited!!! And hosting a listening party in Sydney.”

Daughter from Hell track list:

Hit the Wall (3:16)

Death Wish (3:36)

The Knife (3:37)

Daughter from Hell (4:08)

Look at My Life (3:11)

Good Reason (4:10)

Men Like You (4:03)

Sober (2:52)

Broke My Heart (3:40)

Mews (4:13)

Minibar (2:00)

Imaginary Friend (2:30)

Afflictions (3:28)

Humming (4:11)

What If It’s Right? (4:36)

Cold Goodbyes (2:58)

Daughter from Hell release date:

Gracie Abrams’ upcoming third studio album, Daughter from Hell, is slated to release on July 17, 2026.

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