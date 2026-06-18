Sabrina Carpenter secures 5-year restraining order against 'dangerous' man

Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a restraining order against a man who tried to enter the pop star's LA residence multiple times.
A judge ordered William Applegate to keep his distance from the Please Please Please singer for five years on Wednesday, June 17.
The 31-year-old said at the hearing that he and Sabrina were part of a classified military programme that required them to "be together as soon as possible" because it's essential to "national and global security".
As reported by Associated Press, William Applegate has been ordered to keep at least 100 yards from Sabrina, her sister, and her sister's partner, both of whom reside with her, as well as to refrain from possessing firearms or attempting to communicate with the singer.
In an incident last month, William hit a security guard and was arrested after reaching the front door of Sabrina's home in Los Angeles.
According to a petition filed by Sabrina, the man came back in the following day, and the judge issued a temporary restraining order on May 29.
The potential intruder admitted to the allegations, saying the singer wanted him to be there; however, he said he would be "more than willing" to stay away from her if she told him herself.
Her attorney Blair Berk told the judge "She is in fear for her own personal safety and the safety of members of her family."
William said in his filing opposing the restraining order that he was at Sabrina's Coachella festival performance in April and she had looked at him as she sang in an attempt to communicate with him.
In her petition, the Tall Girl actress described him as "a complete stranger" who she has never met or communicated with and never wants to.