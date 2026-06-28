Prince William overtakes King Charles with big royal move as palace confirms Harry's trip

Prince William has surpassed his father, King Charles III, with a big move after the palace confirmed Prince Harry's trip.
The Prince of Wales has reportedly left behind His Majesty after a brief review of the Sovereign Grant's yearly accounts.
According to The Mirror, the future monarch was reported to have a $1.6 billion net worth, a development of note because it surpasses the 78-year-old British monarch.
William, who celebrated his 44th birthday this month, generated his wealth through his Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate central to His Royal Highness' net worth figures referenced alongside Sovereign Grant materials.
Over the last year, he received $28.5 million in private income and has reportedly paid more than $26 million in taxes since becoming Prince of Wales in 2022.
Moreover, the royal estate is inherited by the future monarch after his father takes over the throne in 2023.
Despite being his main source of income, it has also been reported that Prince William has decided to sell 20% of the Duchy over a decade to invest in housing and nature projects; the King is listed at $846 million.
Palace confirmed Harry's visit:
This update came shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry's visit to the United Kingdom.
Taking to Instagram, the Daily Mail's editor, Rebecca English, released a screenshot of her tweet, which read, "After a weekend of claim/counter claim reverse fretting and suggestions about what individuals may think."
"As regards reports Prince Harry has accepted an offer of accommodation on the royal estate ... no such overture is understood to have been received by The Royal Household," they added.
Duke of Sussex's last trip to UK:
King Charles has offered a royal accommodation for Meghan and Harry during their much-awaited trip to the United Kingdom alongside their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as the tour marked the first after late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Will Prince William meet Harry during his UK trip?
As these reports resurfaced on the internet, Prince William has seemingly made his stance clear, and it is "unlikely" that the two estranged brothers will meet next month.
For those unaware, the next heir to the British throne has been estranged from his younger brother after he released his memoir, Spare, in which he revealed dark secrets of the British Royal Family before leaving the UK in 2020.
"William won't want to meet Harry, certainly not on this occasion. He feels betrayed and doesn't trust him," an insider claimed.
The insider additionally noted, "You can never say never. If this visit had been arranged without publicity, it would have been a sign that they might have changed, as opposed to the world watching and vast publicity."
So far, neither Prince William nor his representatives has responded to these claims.
Inside Prince Harry upcoming trip:
It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning a family trip to the UK this July, marking their first joint visit to Britain with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, since 2022.
The couple is scheduled to be in the UK for appearances from July 7 to July 11. Alongside the Invictus Games countdown, Harry is expected to attend charity events for WellChild and Scotty's Little Soldiers.