Aurat Marach 2021: Traffic routes, schedules for Intl Womens Day rallies across Pakistan Web Desk | March 08, 2021 Aurat Marach 2021: Traffic routes and updated schedules released for Int’l Women’s Day rallies across Pakistan

Aurat Marach 2021: Traffic routes, schedules for Int’l Women’s Day rallies across Pakistan

Pakistan will witness Aurat March rallies and sit-ins across various cities on Monday, in line with International Women's Day. The women and gender minorities will come out on the streets to protest the oppression they face in society and for their rights.

To facilitate the traffic, the Aurat March 2021 organizers have released updates related to the routes and strategies of march and sit-in from different cities of the country.

Karachi

In Karachi, the Aurat March organizers, to ensure the COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions, have instead put together the Aurat Dharna, which will ensure social distancing.

"6 foot ki doori, Magar inqilab zaruri [Please ensure 6-feet distance but the revolution is crucial]," they wrote in an update on the official Twitter account. Aurat March Karachi will be held at 3 pm at Karachi’s Ferer Hall.

Also, this year to make the sit-in more inclusive, Aurat March Karachi have joined hands with the NOWPDP —an NGO working for the rights of differently-abled persons.

Lahore

Aurat March Lahore's organizers have announced that the route for the rally will be "from Lahore Press Club to the front of the PIA building!"

"There is also a designated entry point for differently-abled and old people. It is the road between Governor House and Al Hamrah," they wrote on Twitter. The event will begin at 2pm.

Islamabad

The Aurat Azadi March 2021 has been scheduled to start at 1pm on Monday, with the main event to start at the Islamabad Press Club.

Quetta

Aurat March organisers in Quetta have announced that they will hold the Aurat Azadi Conference at 3pm at the Quetta Press Club, where women and gender minorities will gather to voice their concerns and issues.

Multan

Multan will hold its second Aurat March this year, with the aim of "fighting patriarchy and Covid-19 simultaneously".

The rally will start at the Nawa Shehar Chowk, go through the LMQ Road and Abdali Road, with the main event and speeches scheduled to be held at the Multan Press Club.

Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana

Aurat March Sindh organisers — representing feminists and allies from Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana — have announced that their rally will start from the city's popular Shahbaz Building to the Hyderabad Press Club.

Professor Dr Arfana Mallah said the Women Freedom March will raise voice for women's rights and to condemn violence and harassment against them. He also urged people from different fields of life must come and participate in the March.



