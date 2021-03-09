Malala Yousafzai signs partnership with Apple to produce dramas, documentaries Web Desk | March 09, 2021 Malala Yousafzai signs partnership with Apple to produce dramas, documentaries

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and Apple Inc have joined hands together to produce several new programs including dramas, children series’ and documentaries that would air on the company's streaming service.

Yousafzai and her production company, Extracurricular, is expanding an already existing partnership with Apple, a blog post on the company’s website said on Monday. As per Reuters, in 2018, the iPhone maker teamed up with Yousafzai on the “Malala Fund” that seeks to extend secondary education opportunities to girls across the globe.





The girls’ education leader has been joined by artists that have signed up to work with the Apple TV+ streaming service, including Oprah Winfrey, Martin Scorsese, Octavia Spencer, Alfonso Cuarón, and Tom Hanks.

In an interview with Reuters, Yousafzai said, “I hope that through this partnership, I will be able to bring new voices to this platform, to this stage. I hope that through me, more young people and girls will watch these shows, get inspired.”

Earlier, Apple produced a documentary about Malala in 2015 and teamed up with her Malala Fund in 2018 to promote secondary education to girls across the globe.

In 2012, Yousafzai, 23, survived a terrorist attack, after she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman. Malala was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the Taliban to deny education to girls. She graduated from Oxford University last year.