Home > Hollywood Meghan Markle fails to top UKs top 50 bestsellers with her children book ‘The Bench Web Desk | June 17, 2021

Meghan Markle fails to top UK’s top 50 bestsellers with her children book ‘The Bench’

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has been all over the headlines in the recent past as she gave birth to her second child, baby girl Lilibet Diana.

The new mom took over the headlines once again by making her mark in the literary world with her freshly-released children's book, titled The Bench.

The 40-page book created much hype on the internet, however, latest reports have revealed that it failed to do well on the UK book charts in the first week since its release.

The duchess’ book only managed to sell 3,212 copies in its first week and could not make it to the top 50 bestsellers shelf either.

Despite being beaten by footballer Marcus Rashford's self-help guide, The Bench did manage to top the chart for the bestselling picture book, with its endearing illustrations done by award winning artist Christian Robinson.

Furthermore, in spite of the low sales, Mirror Online reported that the publishers of the book, Penguin Random House Children’s (PRH) will still be able to profit off of it as they have the rights that permit them to sell the book’s English version all over the globe.