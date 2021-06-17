Home > Hollywood Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo set to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival Web Desk | June 17, 2021

The glamorous sensations of the music world, stars Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Maroon 5 are all set to take the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage on fire in Las Vegas.

Coldplay, Weezer, Addison Rae, Cheap Trick, Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Journey, Sam Hunt, Khalid and many more will enthrall their fans and music lovers in a two-day music festival in Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on September 17 and 18.

Ryan Seacrest will host the event. Fans have been excitedly waiting to see their favorite stars perform live on stage as the show went aired virtually last year, amid the pandemic.

Rodrigo’s performance may be of special interest since all of her live performances to date have consisted of just a song or two, as the TV star has transitioned into having a blockbuster music career.

The two-day fest will also host a Daytime Stage for emerging artists like the Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Yungblud, 24kGoldn, and more.

Tickets for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival will go on sale to the general public on Friday (June 25) at AXS.com and on VividSeats.