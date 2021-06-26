Home > Entertainment Danish Taimoor is on cloud nine as Cristiano Ronaldo mentions his name in video Bakhtawar Ahmed | June 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Famed Pakistani actor and TV host Danish Taimoor has been over the moon as he expressed his excitement after his ‘idol’ famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo mentioned his comment in the video celebrating 300 million milestone on Instagram.

The Deewangi actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the video clip featuring his comment for the Portuguese player that reads, “One day when you will retire, people will realize that this sport has most of the memories of you. More Power to you GOAT.”

Sharing the video clip, the Mehar Posh actor expressed his excitement in the caption and wrote, “I have been his biggest fan since Day 1.”

He further said, “This morning I was on my Instagram, and saw his post on him hitting 300 Million followers, and as I watching the video, I saw my name in there and I was shocked. I couldn’t believe my eyes. Although being a mature adult, I started celebrating like a kid with Rayan. I still cannot believe it.”

Taimoor continued, “It’s not just that ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ mentioned me, it’s my idol, who mentioned me in his video celebrating a milestone in his legacy.”

“It really is an honor and something I will never forget. This may be one the best days of my entire life. Thank you RONALDO,” he concluded.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo celebrated with fans as he reached 300 million followers on Instagram after qualifying for the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

Sharing the video, he said “300 million! What an amazing number. Thank you for your support, always” followed by a heart emoticon.



