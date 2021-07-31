Home > Entertainment Esra Bilgic expresses extreme sadness over forest fires in Turkey Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 31, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Famed Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who rose to popularity for her character of Halime Sultan, expressed her ‘indescribable sadness’ after four people were killed and over 180 injured in forest fires in Turkey.

Taking to Twitter Esra, who portrayed the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, tweeted in Turkish language which reads, “I am in indescribable sadness. We are not prepared for any disaster.”

“Why did you leave the forest entry bans to today? Why can't we take action against anything?” Esra said after authorities banned entry to forests in İzmir and Balıkesir amid fires across Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that an investigation had already been launched.

Expressing solidarity with the Turkish government and the people over the loss of precious lives in the wildfires tragedy, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that Pakistan stands ready to offer any help at this difficult time.

Taking to Twitter, PM Khan wrote, "We stand with the government and people of Turkey and share in their sorrow at the tragic loss of life in the wildfires tragedy".

The forest inferno on Turkey’s southern coast has claimed at least four lives so far on Thursday and more than 180 injured as thousands of firefighters battled huge blazes spreading across the Mediterranean resort regions of Turkey´s southern coast, according to a report published in Reuters.