Adnan Siddiqui shares his quarantine experience as he recovers from COVID-19

Famed Pakistani film and TV actor Adnan Siddiqui, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, has finally recovered from the virus and is now feeling 'absolutely' fine.

The Mom actor, who is out of quarantine period, took to his Instagram and shared a video, where he confirmed he has recovered from coronavirus.

He shared the video with caption “Out of quarantine!.” While posting the video, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor expressed his gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their prayers. "It's been 15 days and I am finally out of quarantine," Siddiqui began in the clip.

"While recovering from the virus, I did a few things - I read, I wrote and I even tried my hand at cooking. So many of you sent me wishes and prayed for my speedy recovery, I am very grateful. But another thing that I received in abundance were needless pieces of advice," he shared

Taking about his isolation experience, the Meray Humdum Meray Dost famed actor wrote, “Quite a significant day for me as I complete a fortnight of only virtual contact, away from civilization as we know it. My express thanks to those who checked on me regularly.”

“As I have said before, I feel truly blessed. But special gratitude is reserved for the ones who I call Panic Buttons. I may have personally not pressed as many in my entire life as the ones I spoke to in this isolation period. The main objective of their calls was to show concern albeit in a manner that completely defied the purpose,” he added.

“Over these days, I have had the pleasure of memorizing names of medicines, supplements, making imaginary dietary plans, random mental visits to doctors; all this while only making the right sounds of hmmms and grunts. Funnily enough, these well-wishers followed up on too with the same diligence as they called,” the actor said hilariously.

“My only word of advice to these over-diligent souls is: pls do not call those who have tested positive if all you have in your script is how worse it can be. Telling someone he is going towards death with Godspeed after sixth day is criminal.”

“After two weeks of enduring this onslaught myself, i am seriously mulling to write to the government to pass a law against such calls and prosecute those who violate,” he concluded.