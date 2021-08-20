Atif Aslam reflects on his experience singing in Bollywood Zainab Nasir | August 20, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Singer Atif Aslam opened up about the love and appreciation he once received from India for his epic singing in an interview.



The singer has sung numerous Bollywood title tracks such as Chashni for the film Bharat and the track for Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas for Bollywood.

In an interview with BBC, Atif said, "To be very honest, I don't think it is bittersweet...You cannot do anything about it so I don't look back and regret that 'Oh my God, I think that I would have sung Chashni' and all that. But it is interesting in a way that I have worked the most over there and I have enjoyed myself thoroughly. The love that I have gotten from there I still have it, my heart has it."

He added, "It can never be bittersweet because I am a firm believer in the fact that if something is for me, it will come to me. If something is not meant to be, you should not have regrets. So it was not in my control to stay back in Pakistan or to not to sing for Bollywood movies. It was meant to be like this and it's good if you accept certain things and embrace them."

The Pehli Nazar Main singer signed off by saying, “I had recorded Gerua for Dilwale starring actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and sent it to Shah Rukh Khan's team. However, it was not conveyed to the actor.”