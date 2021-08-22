Yasra Rizvi reveals reason why she doesn’t get offered many scripts Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 22, 2021 Share

Acclaimed Pakistani TV actress Yasra Rizvi has already impressed the audience with her terrific acting skills and phenomenal performance I various projects. However, the actress has revealed the reason behind her not getting more offers and scripts for TV.

In her recent Instagram post, the Churails famed actress shared that she is not happy with her sharp memory because she believes “having a poor memory in show business pays off.”

The Dil Na Umeed To Nahi actress shared a selfie on Saturday, along with a long note, saying “Show Business is the kinda business where having a poor memory pays off. I however suffer from the ailment called not being able to forget. Occupational hazard! How do you write about or portray life when you don’t remember and register what you experienced or felt? Yourself or vicariously.”





“Things that happen or how people behave in certain situations even if left in the past become a part of our eternal selves, making up the hows and whys of what we think today, the context! And context is everything, nothing exists in isolation,” she added.

Earlier, while making her appearance on a local TV talk show, the Dunk actress talked at length about her work ethics and criteria for selecting projects. When asked about what she looks for in a script, she stated, “To be honest, I don’t get offered many scripts maybe because people are a bit intimated/scared by me.”

The actress also shared that she believes that her projected voice and serious expressions turn people away. “I am too serious on sets… people want to enjoy on sets. Someone recently told me that I am a bit serious and boring,” she added.