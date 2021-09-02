Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari asks fans’ feedback on her best drama serial after LSA nods Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 02, 2021 Share

Popular Pakistan television actress Hiba Bukhari, who has been nominated for Lux Style Awards 2021, in the category of best female actor, has sought feedback from the fans on her best drama serial.

The actress, who rose to fame after delivering outstanding performance in Geo TV’s drama serial Deewangi, has been receiving love and praise from her fans on social media as well.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Fitoor actress shared a video clip of her and wrote in the caption, “Guys, which of #hibabukhari drama serial you like the most.”





Hiba, who celebrated her 28th birthday in July, also asked the fans to share their views in the comment section. She said, “Comment below”.

The fans and fellow showbiz stars took the opportunity and majority of them said they liked her drama Deewangi the most.

Hiba has been nominated for the Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice for her stellar performance in Geo TV’s drama serial Deewangi.

Fans can vote for their favorite actor/actress and other categories for the LSA 2021 at the following link.

https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/