Aiman Khan pens heartfelt tribute for late father after Minal Khan's wedding Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 13, 2021 Share

Aiman Khan pens heartfelt tribute for late father after Minal Khan's wedding

Pakistani showbiz couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram tied the knot in a glamorous and star-studded wedding on Friday (September 10).

While the couple’s wedding pictures and video took the internet by storm, bride’s sister Aiman Khan paid a heartfelt, emotional tribute to her late father on the joyous occasion.





Taking to Instagram handle, Aiman shared the family portraits, as she penned a tear-jerking note for her father. "Everything is incomplete without you baba. We all missed you we couldn’t see you but we all felt your presence there," wrote Aiman.





Meanwhile, the newly wedded bride Minal also shared family photographs featuring her sister Aiman Khan, mother and three brothers. "Missed you baba more then [sic] anything," Minal directed the post to her late father, who was missing from the photos.

Aiman and Minal's father, Mubeen Khan, passed away in December 2020.







