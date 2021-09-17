Asim Azhar and ‘Strings’ alum Bilal Maqsood’s jam session on iconic songs leave fans excited Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 17, 2021 Share

Pakistani music sensations Asim Azhar and Strings rockstar Bilal Maqsood recently collaborated for a fresh pop culture music jamming session.

The two musicians, who have differentexperience from two generations, met this week for a private jamming session around friends and family and their collaboration left fans swooning on their iconic melodies.

On Wednesday, the Mera Bichra Yaar singer turned to his Instagram and shared videos of him and the Tera Who Pyaar crooner singing along from their impromptu musical moments.





"He came for work but was sweet enough to entertain all of us," Maqsood captioned alongside the videos.

He shared a video of himself and Azhar singing Strings' hit song Soniye. Azhar also sang Shuja Haider’s Nawazishein Karam in another video shared by Maqsood.

The Jo Tu Na Mila famed singer also returned praises to the Strings front man on his Instagram handle while reposting the videos.

"so I didn't know bilalxmaqsood doesn't really like to sing in front of family at home.... But I requested him to sing my favourite Strings song...which he did...and I did too! thank you Bilal bhai for always being so amazing," wrote Asim.