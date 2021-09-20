Two international festivals are all set to screen Armeena Khan’s short film Sakina Mehdi | September 20, 2021 Share

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan’s took to Instagram and shared the news that her first ever short film titled Snapshot has been selected by two international festivals.

The Bin Roye actor wrote, “Hey folks. As you may recall, Sharaz Ali and I produced our first short film Snapshot. It has been selected into the Golden Movie Awards and Lift Off Global Network thus far. You will be able to view the movie soon on one of these platforms. I am proud of the whole team and the cast.”





The short film has been co-produced by Khan and Sharaz Ali. In June, the former wrote on Instagram, “My latest offering. I have officially produced my first short film and it’s just hit the festivals all over. Director/producer Sharaz Ali and I have joined hands for good and we will be bringing you a lot more projects this year. Super proud of the whole team.”

She added, “Snapshot is a story relatable to today's time, and depicts the importance of friendships that can truly be life's greatest blessing. I’ve played the role of a Pakistani Canadian girl, grounded in Turkey due to the pandemic and consequential lockdown. There my character finds an unlikely friendship/companionship with [the character of] Mert Kilic. The film also features popular TV star Ayhan Isik.”