Mahira Khan pens loving note for her late grandmother: ‘She was a force of a nature’

Leading Pakistani film and TV actress Mahira Khan recently turned to her social media and penned down a heartfelt tribute in honour of her late grandmother Razia Khannum.

The tribute post was shared on her Instagram handle, along with a bunch of snaps of the Humsafar actress and her grandmother. The tribute read, “My dearest my most beautiful my nani.. Razia Khannum.. Left us Thursday afternoon for her eternal resting place. It’s been a rough month.. sometimes very painful but most times beautiful.”





“She was a force of a nature. A little girl who lost her mother when she was just 5.. she lived and breathed to have what she felt was the biggest possession one can have— family. And family she made. She was a great story teller, graceful sari wearer, fiercely independent, a woman with great pride, a health freak, a great listener, a doting mother, an expressive human being.. anybody who met her felt special around her… and most of all she was a great believer of love,” wrote the Verna actress.

On her grandmother’s love for her late grandfather, the Bin Roye actress, 36, shared, “My nana passed away 32 years ago and her favourite story to tell was always related to him. There wasn’t a man who compared. She would tell me that God took away her boo-boo ( [she] called her mother that) and gave her my nana. Even though she suffered from dementia and would mix up names and stories - there was one she recounted clearly - how she got married to my nana. Their love is one for the books.”

“As she transitioned… I kept imagining her mother and the love of her life holding her hand and taking her with them. I used to pray that she goes the way she lived. With dignity. She was surrounded by all her children, grand children and great grand child,” she continued.

Mahira also went on to write, “I am blessed to have had this time with her. We all are. To have looked after her.” She concluded her post, saying, “It is an honor to be her grand daughter and I hope to honor her life by living the way she lived - with dignity and courage. While you read this, please make a prayer for my Nani.”

Mahira’s fellow stars and fans shared condolences for her grandmother in the comments section of her post.