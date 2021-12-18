Humaima Malick felt no remorse over being intimate with Emraan Hashmi

Actress Humaima Malick had no regrets over doing intimate scenes with famed Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in the film Raja Natwarlal.



The actress faced immense criticism from netizens for her bold career choice.

Film Raja Natwarlal marked Humaima’s Bollywood debut back in 2014 where she essayed the role of a bar dancer.

According to a media outlet, the star admitted that she thought a lot about it before getting taking up the offer, but later ended up signing the project.

In an interview with a local outlet, the star said, "My last film was Bol and there I played a typical woman who does not even let her veil fall from her head. And in her next project, if she gets to kiss her co-star then I think anybody would be worried. I made myself strong with the thought that 'talent has no religion'. It was just a role.”

She continued, “I have always been an independent ‘bold’ girl who paid her own bills. I started working at the age of fourteen. I had to support my family and at that time, I did not think twice before doing an intimate scene.”

“There was a lot of hatred for me when I performed the role of a bar dancer. I did a lot of hard work to play this role as this culture is not there in Pakistan. My director took me to various bars and I observed the body language of those dancers. It's a very tough job they are doing and I have immense respect for them."

The actress was not appreciated for her role as pole dancer and suffered faced immense flak in home country.