Mariam Ansari weds Owais Khan in enchanting ceremony: See posts

Tv actress Mariam Ansari finally got married to Owais Khan on Wednesday, December, 22 months after tying the knot in February and the bride could not hold her excitement.

Mariam went for an unusual sort of an event where she combined her mehndi and baraat events for a 'shendi.'

The actress danced the night away grooving over famous Bollywood and local songs along with her groom and close friends.

Mariam looked adorable as she opted for a traditional yet ethereal outfit for her special day, while the groom was clad in a black outfit with a red kulla as they were all smiles intimately posing for clicks.





Many famed icons of the industry were the attendees of the event including Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Kinza Hasmi and an influential social media personality Dananeer Mobeen.

Mariam’s brother Ali Ansari along with fiance Saboor Aly were a source of great support for Mariam on her ‘big day’.







