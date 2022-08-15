Fahad Mustafa is now SP Fahad Mustafa: ''I hope to continue serving my nation properly"

Actor Fahad Mustafa becomes the honorary superintendent of the police off-screen as well.

The star first essayed the role of a corrupt cop in the latest offering Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and was loved for it.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, the Jeeto Pakistan host shared a picture with current IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, revealing his character SHO Gulab has the reached new heights.

He captioned the photo, "Today, I truly believe SHO Gulab has achieved his biggest dreams."





Expressing gratitude, he added, "Many many thanks to IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon for honouring me with the title of Honorary Superintendent of Police (SP) this Independence Day and bringing Gulab’s ambitions to life. I will never get over the love and support you all have shown to this character and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and I hope to continue serving my nation proudly!"

Fans had the best reaction on Fahad's success and penned various comments.







