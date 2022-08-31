Badshah thinks he has 'no competition in the industry'

Badshah said he is in no competition with any other artist in the music industry

Star rapper Badshah opined that his competition is not with anyone in the industry but the backbenchers in school, who are writing rap.

The rapper recently shared, "I have no competition with my equal artists. My competition is with the backbencher in the school, who is writing his thoughts in rap."

"I want to bring that thought process out, nurture it, and present it through a great platform."

Badshah is famous for his many tracks, including Kar Gayi Chull, DJ Waley Babu, Saturday Saturday, Wakhra Swag, to name a few.

"It is an initiative towards shaping the Indian rap industry and taking it to the world stage. The idea is to find out the finest among the best."

"Those with talent, eagerness to learn, determination, and the zeal to put up a healthy competition will make the cut," the rapper added.











