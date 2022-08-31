Ranveer Singh bags 'Best Actor' at Filmfare, Sidharth Malhotra fans unhappy

Actor Ranveer Singh bagged Best Actor award at Filmfare, and fans think Sidharth Malhotra was robbed

Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award at the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 in Mumbai on August 30, however, netizens aren't happy with his win.

The Padmaavat actor won the Best Actor award for his performance in the film 83; the film depicted the iconic cricket world cup win of team India in the year 1983.

Ranveer essayed the role of team captain Kapil Dev in the movie.

However, many netizens opined that Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal deserved the award more for their performances in Shershaah and Sardar Udham respectively.





One user commented, "Aaj kal flop movie ko bhi filmfare milne lage... So fake award (These days, even flop films are getting awarded)."

Another user wrote, "I think Sidharth & Vicky are more deserving. Both done their best performance wise but Sidharth was more deserving."

One other user said: "Unfair to another level just because he host the show doesn't mean you give him best actor award."

"Unfair. Sidharth Malhotra deserves this time for Shershaah movie," said another.