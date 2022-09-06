Karthik Aaryan pairs with Kiara Advani to start filming on 'Satyaprem Ki Kahani'

Karthik Aaryan pairs with Kiara Advani start filiming on 'Satyaprem Ki Kahani'

Karthik Aaryan and Kiara Advani all prepped to work in their next film Satyaprem Ki Kahani. The couple shared updates about the film on their Instagram.

The couple previously shared the screen for the blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

The actor shared the update on the project on his Instagram profile.

“Shubhaarambh #SatyapremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Moriya,” Kartik wrote alongside a photograph of him taking blessings from a deity.

The lead actress posted a video in her Instagram stories of a 'welcome note' from the makers of the film ahead of the shooting.

In another post, she posted a still from the film shot. “Sattu aur Katha. Love story begins today #SatyapremKiKatha,” the actress captioned.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is bankrolled by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is billed as a “soulful musical love saga”.

Helmed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama “Anandi Gopal”. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 29, 2023.