Paris Hilton shares adorable traits of daughter London for first time

Paris Hilton has shared adorable details about her baby daughter London for the first time since her birth in November 2023.
On the latest episode of her podcast, I Am Paris, the mom of two opened up about her little one's sweet traits.
Hilton said, “Well, she's only 5 months old, but I can already tell that she is very serious and so sweet."
She joyfully added that London “reminds me so much of my sister Nicky [Hilton].”
“She actually looks fairly similar to Nicky,” she continued, “Like when I look at my babies' pictures, Phoenix is my twin and then little London looks like her. So it's so cute just to compare all those photos together.”
Furthermore, Hilton also opened up about the bond between her children, highlighting the special love they share as siblings.
She said, "[London] loves her big brother. It's so cute just to see them together."
Hilton shared she is "excited to watch" her kids "grow up together and be best friends."
For the unversed, Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, joyously welcomed their first child, Phoenix, via surrogate in January 2023.
In the same year, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, London, via surrogate.