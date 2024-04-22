‘Deadpool 3’ new action-packed trailer leaves fans wanting more

The wait is finally over!
Marvel studio has taken the internet by storm after releasing the highly anticipated trailer of Deadpool 3, on April 22, 2024, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in action.
Nearly two months after sparking fans’ excitement with the captivating teaser of Deadpool’s third installment, Marvel studio has now offered more glimpses into what the upcoming movie has in store for the viewers.
The trailer kicks off with Hugh Jackman indulged in an intense dialogue with a bartender, who tells Hugh that he is not welcome here.
Right when he asks for one more drink, Ryan’s character Deadpool appears in the scene only to find himself at the focus of Wolverine’s wrath.
The trailer then progresses into more intense scenes showcasing the stunning duo showing off their fighting skills.
Deadpool 3 trailer has already garnered more than 30 million views in just two hours, with thousands of fans expressing their thoughts in the comments section.
One fan wrote, “Unless you wanna take a deep breathe through your expletive forehead" is now my favorite Deadpool line.”
While another penned, “Seeing Hugh Jackman in the iconic Wolverine outfit standing beside Ryan as Deadpool was definitely worth the 24 year.”
“On behalf of whole Deadpool fans: thank you so much Ryan.... finally you're back with your incredible character,” the third expressed.
The Marvel film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 26, 2024.
Meanwhile Ryan Reynolds also turned to his Instgaram to drop the trailer with a witty caption noting, "found the guy who killed Bambi's mom" referring to the classic Disney animated film Bambi.