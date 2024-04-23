Billie Eilish is all set to star in 'Fortnite Festival 3'

Billie Eilish is poised to make her debut in Fortnite, joining a previous esteemed lineup of virtual performers, including Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande on April 23.
However, details about the highly-anticipated Eilish x Fortnite collaboration are still under wraps.
For what it’s worth, players can anticipate the opportunity to embody Eilish on the virtual main stage.
In addition to this, players can look forward to grooving to her chart-topping hits such as Bad Guy, Therefore I Am, and Happier Than Ever.
The What Was I Made For singer took to her Instagram Stories, sharing the big news with the fans and followers.
In addition to her Fortnite debut, Billie Eilish has been in the spotlight for announcing the release of her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft, scheduled to release on May 17, 2024.
Shortly after the update came, Billie Eilish fans went absolute gaga, rushing to post updates on their celebrity-dedicated pages.
One fan captioned the post: “@billieeilish on @fortnite tomorrow”
While another gushed: “THANK YOU @fortnite for adding BILLIE!!!!!”
Fortnite has long established its name for its frequent collaborations with A-list celebrities.