Meghan Markle faces major obstacle ahead of podcast release

  • by Web Desk
  • April 23, 2024
Meghan Markle is reportedly facing challenges launching her podcast due to scheduling conflicts with A-list guests and concerns about overlapping commitments with her new lifestyle brand and Netflix series.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield discussed the delays on GB News, where she mentioned that Lemonade Media has decided to postpone Meghan's podcast until next year to avoid clashes with her other projects.

“They’re afraid that her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and her new Netflix series could conflict with the promotion that they’d really like to go into this new podcasting venture,” revealed Kinsey.

She went on to explain, “There is, I would suspect, not a lot of money on the line here or there would be pressure and bigger expectations for Meghan to execute this”

“We saw that with Spotify. There was a countdown clock. When they only got 13 episodes out of the Sussexes, they gave them the chop,” added the royal commentator.

She further noted “There are sources telling the Daily Mail that Meghan has a list of very high profile guests scheduled to participate in her new podcast, but does she?, very high profile guests usually have their diaries filled months in advance.”

Kinsey Schofield subtly took a dig at the Duchess, noting, “Meghan should know, she used to be that [high profile].”

