Arnold Schwarzenegger connects with Robert Downey Jr.’s Oscars speech

Arnold Schwarzenegger found himself connected to Robert Downey Jr. when the Oppenheimer actor mentioned about his “terrible childhood” in his acceptance speech at the Oscars awards.
During a recent interview for TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons, in which he sat down with fellow actor Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed how he could relate to the Iron-Man actor.
While speaking on the topic of actors’ difficult childhood Arnold referenced to Robert Downey’s speech, in which the Zodiac actor thanked his “terrible childhood” saying, “I immediately could relate to that.”
He continued about Robert Downey Jr., “Because he went through trouble and pain — I don’t know exactly the story. But for him to thank his s----y upbringing means that it motivated him and kept him going into a different direction rather than staying in the s----y upbringing."
Schwarzenegger went on to recall growing up with an alcoholic father in Austria, noting, "If I would’ve grown up like some people do with all the love in the world, I would’ve never left home."
"I would’ve stayed in Austria. It’s not the kind of life that would have made me happy. … I think what drove me was I had such a need to create my own world; I had to get out of that misery at home," said the terminator actor.
"It was a blessing in a way," Arnold Schwarzenegger added.