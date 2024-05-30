Ryan Reynolds,Blake Lively support Taylor Swift at Eras Tour

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were spotted enjoying a night out at Taylor Swift's electrifying Eras Tour concert in Madrid, Spain.
The Gossip Girl star, and The Deadpool actor were seen enjoying a privileged view of the concert from the VIP section at the esteemed Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain.
Their three young girls, James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, also joined Lively and Reynolds.
In footage captured by enthusiastic fans, the Green Lantern star was spotted donning a stylish white blouse and denim shorts, exuding a casual yet elegant charm, she was seen thoughtfully offering a drink to one of the children.
Later in the show, Lively can be seen dancing with Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim.
Although Ryan Reynolds was not visible in the fan-shared video, sources reveal that he joined his wife Blake Lively later on, as reported by Us Weekly.
To note, Ryan Reynolds revealed his plans to attend Swift's concert in Madrid while conversing at Today with Hoda and Jenna earlier this month.
The Free Guy star shared that his family have already been to "five or six" Eras Tour shows. “They love it, they’re obsessed," he said.
Taylor Swift is currently on the European leg of the Eras Tour, she performed at the first of two shows in Madrid.