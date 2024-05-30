Hollywood

Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman trapped in ‘A Family Affair’ in new Netflix film: Trailer

Netflix film ‘A Family Affair’ is schedule to release on June 28, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • May 30, 2024
Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman trapped in ‘A Family Affair’ in new Netflix film: Trailer
Netflix film ‘A Family Affair’ trailer leaves fan in fits with Zac-Nicole chemistry

Netflix fueled fans’ excitement with a hilarious trailer of A Family Affair, featuring Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman and Joey King.

The streaming juggernaut shared an intriguing trailer of the upcoming chick-flick A Family Affair on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, showcasing the complications of love, sex and identity among Joey, Nicole and Zac’s characters.

A Family Affair trailer kicks off with Joey explaining the irony of her mom’s (Nicole) dynamics with her boss (Zac) to her best friend.

The hilarious trailer also showcases some steamy moments between Zac and Nicole, which is a surprising element for fans.

Soon after the trailer was out, fans swamped the comments section with their exciting reactions over The Iron Claw actor and Big Little Lies actress’ chemistry, and Zac’s look.

One fan commented, “Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in a movie wasn't on my bingo card.”

While another noted, “Never thought I would see Nicole Kidman hooking up with Zac Efron. Man, movies gonna be wild this year lmao.”

“joey king stole the show for me lmao,” one fan gushed.

Directed by Richard LaGravenese and produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman, A Family Affair is scheduled to release on June 28, 2024.

Watch the Trailer:



