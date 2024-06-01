Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree officially call it quits after brief romance

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Joe Jonas and his model girlfriend Stormi Bree have broken up after a whirlwind romance following the former’s messy divorce with Sophie Turner.

Speaking on the breakup, a source told US Weekly, “Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now."

“Joe is prioritizing his children and his passion for music for now,” the source added.

An insider elaborated, “[He] doesn’t feel the need to jump into a relationship with anybody. If it happens, it happens. But he’s really happy with where things are at right now.”

Joe  and Bree first sparked romance in January of this year when they were snapped boarding a private jet in Cabo San Lucas after which  they indulged in a romantic dinner.

They later confirmed their relationship after they were spotted locking lips in Australia.

Joe Jonas, who was embroiled in a bitter divorce battle with Sophie Turner, shared the news of their split in a joint statement, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly, this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

