Hollywood

Michael Keaton talks on reprising ‘weird’ ‘Beetlejuice’ character in upcoming sequel

Michael Keaton plays ghoul Betelgeuse in Tim Burton's upcoming sequel 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
Michael Keaton talks on reprising ‘weird’ ‘Beetlejuice’ character in upcoming sequel
Michael Keaton talks on reprising ‘weird’ ‘Beetlejuice’ character in upcoming sequel

Michael Keaton got candid about his character ghoul Betelgeuse in Tim Burton's upcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

During his recent interview with Empire magazine, Michael dished details on the process behind returning to his character and how he look for past pop culture references.

“There’s been so much merchandising of it, I had to drop back to where it started,” Keaton explained.

He continued, “I had to go, ‘What was my unusual imagination even thinking about when I was developing it in the first place?’ As opposed to seeing a coffee mug or a golf club cover [featuring Betelgeuse’s face].”

Keaton also expressed how he felt when he witnessed his character’s merchandise hitting the fashion world, dubbing it as a “f***** weird” experience.

“To be honest with you — I’m being very frank — it was off-putting, to look and go, ‘I don’t want to look like all these little things, expletive that — what was the thing that started this?’” he noted.

Keaton further shared his thoughts on getting back to the basics of Betelgeuse for Burton’s sequel successfully.

“I love it,” he added, “I absolutely love this thing. And I don’t [usually] talk like that. I unabashedly love this. It was not easy to pull off, and I think we did it in spades.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is scheduled to release on September 6, 2024, also stars Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Monica Bellucci, and Catherine O’Hara.

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction
Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Hollywood News

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Cher supports boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ punch fight with Travis Scott
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Kylie Jenner can’t leave Timothée Chalamet despite him moving on
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Ryan Reynolds says kids should know about your failures and humiliations
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
‘Oppenheimer' cinematographer slams Netflix boss for comparing platform with IMAX screens
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Olly Murs suffering with loneliness since estrangement from twin brother
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
James Bond producers plan to shake things up with next theme song
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Viggo Mortensen uses ‘Lord of the Rings’ iconic sword in new film
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Rihanna hits record for Most Diamond Singles by woman artist
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Eminem insults while filming his 3 daughters in new music video
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Taylor Swift concert ticket scam collects $1m from 2,000 victims
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Priyanka Chopra kicks off ‘The Bluff’ filming in Australia
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
‘Normal People’ director quashes season 2 rumors: ‘no plans’